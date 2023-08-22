BREAKING
Unlock the Music

On Thursday September 7, 2023, at the Brighton Unitarian Church, starting at 19:00, a number of experienced representatives of the UK music industry will present the difficulties of working and touring in the EU caused by Brexit. They will also offer some solutions.
By Stephen QuigleyContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:40 BST

The evening will be chaired by senior journalist and radio presenter Jonty Bloom and his panel will include Will Page, former chief economist at Spotify, Tom Kiehl, deputy CEO at UK Music, double bassist Heather Bird, Hanna Madalsk -Gayer of the Association of British Orchestras, musician and author Peter Cook and Dave Webster, Head of International at the Musicians' Union.

They will be assessing the impact on British musicians of three main problems:

  • Restrictions on visas and work permits
  • Delays caused by the use of carnets to give the provenance of musical instruments
  • Restrictions on the use of UK vehicles for event haulage.

Tickets: £10 from TicketSource or at the door

