Unsung locations: discover Petworth this season

Rich with culture and the filming location of popular films and TV shows, including Maleficent and Bridgerton, Petworth in West Sussex is the ideal staycation destination for those looking to explore somewhere new. But with only 1,069 posts under its hashtag on TikTok, Petworth, despite its monthly farmers market, quaint pebbled streets, and grand Grade I listed Petworth House and Park, remains relatively unexplored.

From a striking cottage dating back to the Tudor times to a charming stone-built barn conversion, there’s something for everyone.

Sandrock Springs

Peppermint Cottage – Petworth, Chichester

Sleeps: Six

Price: Seven nights from £975

URL: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Sussex-Hampers-Green/Peppermint-Cottage-1141411.html

Hungers Cottage

Just as charming as its name suggests, Peppermint Cottage is a three-bedroom 16th century cottage that sits in the centre of Petworth.

If guests can tear themselves away from the cottage’s cosy interior and soft furnishings, they’ll find 1,000 acres of unspoilt forest and walking routes right on the doorstep, as well as easy access to the coast for those that want a day by the sea this season.

After taking in all the local attractions and browsing the village’s selection of antique shops, holidaymakers can return to Peppermint Cottage for a homecooked meal and glass of wine.

Hungers Cottage – Byworth near Petworth, Chichester

The Annexe

Sleeps: Four

Price: Seven nights from £884

URL: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Sussex-Byworth/Hungers-Cottage-1125605.html

Nestled in the rural location of Byworth, just down the road from Petworth, Hungers Cottage is a delightful stone-built barn conversion with airy interiors, vaulted ceilings, and characterful roof beams.

The cottage has two bedrooms, making it the perfect getaway for two couples or a small family. Guests can snuggle up in the sitting area for a movie marathon in front of the glowing fire or get some fresh air in the garden where the owner’s goats roam freely.

Byworth is home to a welcoming pub, The Black Horse Inn, and history lovers can explore Petworth Cottage Museum, a former worker’s cottage which has restored and furnished to how it would have been when seamstress, Mary Cummings, lived there in the early 1900s.

Sandrock Springs – Northchapel, Chichester

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £522

URL: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Sussex-Hortons-Fm/Sandrock-Springs-1156345.html

Just 10 minutes down the road from Petworth sits Sandrock Springs, a charming chocolate box cottage in the village of Northchapel.

Complete with quintessentially English interiors and home comforts including a coffee machine and Aga range cooker, this property is the perfect home away from home, allowing couples to explore the hidden gem of Petworth while also making the most of the South Downs National Park.

For art enthusiasts, Petworth is home to Newlands House Gallery, home to a collection of contemporary art, photography, and design. When guests are peckish, they can head to E Street Bar & Grill to sample its range of Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

The Annexe – Petworth, Chichester

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £470

URL: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Sussex-Heath-End/The-Annexe-1129044.html

Sat in the village of Petworth itself, The Annexe is a cosy two-person property with lush green surroundings and a comfortable king-sized bed.

The Annexe is perfectly positioned for exploring National Trust site, Petworth House and Gardens, as well as visiting Burton and Chingford Ponds Nature Reserve for a walk.

After a day of adventuring, guests can return to the property to put their feet up or snuggle around the fire pit on cooler evenings.