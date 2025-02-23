Upcoming Events at St Symphorian's Church, Durrington

Every Tuesday at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road everyone is invited to our Warm Space from 10.30am to 1pm. Hot drinks and soup available. Entrance on the church side of the church hall. These sessions now include the resumption of the Knit and Natter Group. A friendly welcome awaits everyone who would like to join the group for any needlework craft.

Saturday 1st March 7pm at St Symphorian’s Church. Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir and Inspirations Community Choir combine for a musical evening. This is a free event with a retiring collection. Bar available.

Tuesday 18th March at 2.30pm Durrington You Group welcome Malcolm Gay will be presenting his talk on "ENIGMAS of ANCIENT EGYPT" He has had a great interest in Ancient Egyptian History going back over 25years. He has visited Egypt many times and been fortunate in being involved in a number of expeditions to the Country in the company of experts in the field. Although a great deal is known about Ancient Egyptian History more is being discovered every day, nevertheless there are a number of enigmas which defy rational explanation which will be the subject of this talk. Venue: St Symphorian’s Main Hall Parish Centre BN13 3HU at 2.30 pm but please come by 2.15 pm. Cost: £3.50 pp to include refreshments.

Saturday 26th April – Mini Market in St Symphorian’s Church 10am – 12 noon. If you would like a stall at our mini market, please contact [email protected]. We are asking for a donation per stall in aid of the church hall refurbishment fund. Any stall holders who are interested in holding a stall at this mini market please contact [email protected]

Tuesday 13th May – Ronnie Smith Big Band Swing and Jazz Evening 8pm at St Symphorian’s Church. Free Event with live music. Bar available and nibbles available. Come and hear the big sound of popular jazz and swing music. An evening for all.

1 . Contributed Coffee Mornign and MIni Market for eveyone Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Anotehr entertaining talk for Durrington 'You' Group. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Come and sing some of your favourite hymns. Bar available for the evening, Photo: Submitted