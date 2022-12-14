Vandu Languages 2023 annual Brighton conference on equality, inclusion and climate crisis

Vandu Languages invites you to our free 2023 Annual Conference, where the theme of the evening is "Equality, Inclusion and the Climate Crisis".

Flyer for Vandu Languages conference

The event will feature presentations from leading experts on the climate crisis and a panel discussion from local business and community leaders, as well as a dinner and networking to conclude the conference.

Our two key speakers, Professor Sir Andrew Haines and Dr Sung Kyu Kim will present on the topics of the climate crisis and its impact on human health and migration, and the climate crisis and its impact on global inequality respectively.

This year’s conference promises to be an enlightening, community-led event on topics that are both global and local at the same time.

“While the action to reducing global inequality and carbon emissions is the responsibility of international governments and corporates, community awareness at the grass roots is our responsibility, and the time is now”. Mebrak Ghebreweldi, Company Director

Event details: 13th of January 2023 at 3pm to 6pm, Brighthelm Centre, North Road, Brighton, BN1 1YD.

You can find the event on eventbrite by typing in "Vandu Languages" into the search bar, or by scanning the QR code in the flyer - everyone is welcome!

Vandu Languages is an interpreting, translation, advocacy and training provider based in Sussex.

The organisation was set up in 1999 by Mebrak Ghebreweldi, who is from Eritrea, East Africa

Since its inception, Vandu Languages have been providing their services to the public, private and third sector organisations across the South of England.