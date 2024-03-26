Venues light up blue for world parkinson's day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year, the awareness day celebrates the global Parkinson’s community and shines a light on the condition.

Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In the UK alone, over 153,000 people are living with the condition for which there is currently no cure.

To mark World Parkinson’s Day this year, Parkinson’s UK is encouraging everyone to show their support and Make It Blue, from lighting up buildings to hosting blue bake sales to wearing blue for a day.

Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Every day people are impacted by the reality of Parkinson’s, but on 11 April we will celebrate our brilliant community when we come together and make it blue.

“We are delighted that the White Rock Theatre and Bottle Alley are showing their support and inspiring others. However you mark World Parkinson’s Day, you’ll be part of an unstoppable movement.