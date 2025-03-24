Villages Music Festival launch

It's a small festival, but with some big names and big ambitions. The programme for the 2025 Villages Music Festival, over a week starting on the 28th June, is now online.

Highlights include Joanna Macgregor giving an intimate piano recital in a music room barn conversion, and Regents Opera, fresh from a Wagner Rung Cycle in an East End boxing venue, with their take on La Boheme in a country garden. Christine Buras will play Mimi.

The Festival runs through the chilled guitar sounds of Los Twangueros (served alongside cream teas) to the cool jazz of the Andy Williams Trio, and finishes with Handel's joyous Dixit Dominus with the 60-strong Laughton Village Choir.

See the full programme now at villagesmusicfestival.org