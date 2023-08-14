Visit the stunning National Garden Scheme garden at the Old Vicarage Washington on 28th August.

As well as the stunning views looking towards the North Downs, enhanced by mature and various specimen trees, the 3½ acre garden at The Old Vicarage in Washington https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/21793/the-old-vicarage has many pockets of interest.
There is a Japanese garden with its waterfall, pond, bamboo and grasses, a further large water garden and numerous creatively planted herbaceous borders.
A working kitchen garden has glasshouses, fruit cages, orchard and vegetables. The Italianate gazebo with green oak columns and lead roof offers a wonderfully comfortable place to sit and contemplate the beauty of this garden.
Throughout, there are well placed seating areas to take in the stunning scenery. The treehouse is much loved by young and old alike, from here the nature viewing platform opens on to the woodland copse area which incorporates a stream and architectural stumpery. Whatever the weather, there is a haven in the conservatory where refreshments are available.