Visit the stunning National Garden Scheme garden at the Old Vicarage Washington on 28th August.

The National Garden Scheme is the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK. Beneficiaries include the Queen’s Nursing Institute, Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.

As well as the stunning views looking towards the North Downs, enhanced by mature and various specimen trees, the 3½ acre garden at The Old Vicarage in Washington https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/21793/the-old-vicarage has many pockets of interest.

There is a Japanese garden with its waterfall, pond, bamboo and grasses, a further large water garden and numerous creatively planted herbaceous borders.

A working kitchen garden has glasshouses, fruit cages, orchard and vegetables. The Italianate gazebo with green oak columns and lead roof offers a wonderfully comfortable place to sit and contemplate the beauty of this garden.