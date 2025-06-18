Volunteers making East Sussex music festival happen

It takes more than just great musicians to make a music festival. Ask the 40 volunteers who are working behind the scenes on The Villages Music Festival, back this year at intimate and varied venues in Laughton, Ripe, Chalvington, Wick Street and Uckfield.

The week-long festival has been running every two years since 2012 (missing a beat for Covid), and operates as a musical charity. Sponsors and generous local donors help keep ticket prices down and attract top professionals. If there’s a surplus, the money goes back into local music-making, supporting groups like Laughton Village Choir, the young singers of the Lilley Lovett Theatre Group, and bringing music to Laughton Community Primary School.

And the volunteers ? Baking and sandwich-making to support Cream Teas With Guitars, featuring the chilled sounds of Hastings’ own Los Twangueros (Sunday 29th June, Ripe); feeding the cast of La Boheme (Saturday 28th June, Chalvington) and serving a welcome glass of prosecco to the audience; producing a panel discussion on the future of music featuring The Times’ Chief Culture Writer Richard Morrison (Wednesday 2nd July, Laughton); stewarding a performance of local woodwind ensemble, The Mistral Quartet (Sunday 29th June, Chalvington); setting the outdoor stage for cool summer evening jazz from The Andy Williams Trio (Thursday 3rd July).

The finale is in Holy Cross Church Uckfield (Saturday 5th July), where the 60-strong Laughton Village Choir perform Handel’s joyous Dixit Dominus with the Modulus String Quartet and professional soloists.

The Andy Williams Trio bringing cool jazz to Chalvington

Festival Director Joan Royle is delighted that a recital by internationally-renowned pianist Joanna MacGregor in Wick Street is already sold out: “The weather looks set fair for our garden performance of La Boheme, and we hope people from across East Sussex will take the opportunity to enjoy our brand new production from Regents Opera - Puccini’s most romantic melodies at an accessible price”.