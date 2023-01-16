Waggy Winter Wander from Winchelsea to Rye in aid of hospice

Registration opens at 10.30am in preparation for the adventure to begin at 11am. Tickets are £10 per person (maximum of two dogs per ticket, under 16s go free). Upon your return you will be met with dog themed stalls, refreshments and a raffle. There will be a number of opportunities for your dog to win a rosette or prize for the best behaved dog, waggiest tail and lots of other popular prize categories. No dog? No problem, all are welcome to take part in the walk, raffle, browse the stalls and meet some of the four-legged friends that took part. Everyone who took part will be walking away with a themed goodie bag.