Waggy Winter Wander from Winchelsea to Rye in aid of hospice

You and your four-legged friends could support St Michael’s Hospice on Saturday March 18 for a 10k sponsored dog walk from Winchelsea Beach Community Centre to Rye Harbour Nature Reserve and back again.
This is a great opportunity to socialise with your dog and meet people with similar interests to yourself while strolling through some of Winchelsea and Rye’s most scenic routes.
Registration opens at 10.30am in preparation for the adventure to begin at 11am. Tickets are £10 per person (maximum of two dogs per ticket, under 16s go free). Upon your return you will be met with dog themed stalls, refreshments and a raffle. There will be a number of opportunities for your dog to win a rosette or prize for the best behaved dog, waggiest tail and lots of other popular prize categories. No dog? No problem, all are welcome to take part in the walk, raffle, browse the stalls and meet some of the four-legged friends that took part. Everyone who took part will be walking away with a themed goodie bag.
Get your tickets now via www.stmichaelshospice.com/waggy. For information call the Fundraising on 01424 456396 or email [email protected]