Walberton Gardeners Club hosts Spring flower show

There were 54 classes on display which included not only Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables but also Cookery, Handicrafts, Photography & Floral Art. There were 189 entries in total, which of course included the Children’s classes.

The Trophy winners included Steve Holden – Daffodils, Patrick Dealtry – Tulips, Keith Perry – Cut Flowers, Liesma Mezulis – Cookery, Janet Warren – Floral Art and little Mabel Coomber – Children’s classes.

The next adventure for the Gardeners of Walberton is the Open Gardens Day, which this year is being held on Sunday, June 16 between 1pm and 5pm, where you will be able to view a wide variety of gardens, both large and small.

Walberton winners.

This will be followed on Saturday, July 6, by the Summer Flower Show, Dog Show & Village Fete, so please save the date and come to join in the fun.