Walk 25 miles to help donkeys in desperate need - Safe Haven launches anniversary challenge

Haywards Heath-based Safe Haven for Donkeys is calling on animal lovers across the UK to step out this autumn in support of donkeys in desperate need overseas, as the charity marks its 25th anniversary.

The charity’s “25 Miles for 25 Years” challenge invites supporters to walk, run, cycle or swim a total of 25 miles between 25 September and 31 October 2025. Whether completing the distance alone, with friends, or alongside a donkey, participants will be raising vital funds to improve the lives of working and abandoned donkeys across Israel, Gaza and Egypt.

There is no registration fee to take part. Supporters simply set up a page via JustGiving to log their miles and fundraising, and share their challenge with friends and family. Those raising £50 or more will receive a commemorative medal, with optional t-shirts also available.

Peter Egan, Downton Abbey and After Life actor and Safe Haven Patron, said: “I’m proud to be a Patron of Safe Haven for Donkeys, a charity that for 25 years has been making a real difference to the lives of donkeys in desperate need. The 25 Miles for 25 Years challenge is a fun and inclusive way for all of us - whether we’re walking with a donkey, a dog, or just a good pair of shoes - to help raise vital funds for this life-changing work. Every mile we complete brings us one step closer to giving these animals the care, respect and kindness they deserve.”

Brownroad Coltsfoot, the Donkey Breed Society's Champion Foal 2025, with Eva Potter, 14, DBS Northern Region top junior fundraiser

The initiative is being supported nationally by the Donkey Breed Society (DBS). Members across the UK will be organising walks and other activities in multiples of 25. A flagship event will take place on 27 September at Rivington, Lancashire, with further regional walks planned throughout the month.

Anna Harrison, veterinary advisor to Safe Haven for Donkeys and honorary vet at the Donkey Breed Society, said: “As someone who has seen first-hand the challenges donkeys face overseas through my work with Safe Haven, and the passion and care shown by owners here in the UK through my involvement with the Donkey Breed Society, I think this challenge is a brilliant way of bringing those worlds together. Every mile completed will help give donkeys the chance of a better life.”

Allison Roberts, DBS Northern Regional Delegate, said: “Happy Birthday Safe Haven for Donkeys - the work that your teams do, often in the most extreme circumstances, is incredible. Thank you for what you have done already, for what you currently do and for everything you will go on to do in the future. We’re right behind you.”