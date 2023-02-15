Walter Scott Prize longlisted author to give talk in Lewes

Elizabeth Lowry, whose novel The Chosen has been longlisted for the prestigious 2023 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction is talking about her work at the Lewes Literary Society, All Saints Centre, Lewes, at 8pm on Tuesday February 28.

Walter Scott Prize longlisted novelist Elizabeth Lowry

The Chosen is a fictionalised imagining of the marriage between Tom and Emma Hardy. Hilary Mantel described it as ‘a sombre, delicate novel, finely judged and full of insight’. Writing in the Literary Review, Alice Jolly calls it, ‘both a fascinating analysis of Hardy and a powerful and exquisite work of art in its own right’. The Lewes Lit audience will hear why the novel presents Hardy as a ‘paper husband’ who ‘only understands the women he creates’.

Elizabeth’s first novel, The Bellini Madonna, was published in 2008 to great acclaim; her second, Dark Water (2018) was also longlisted for the Walter Scott Prize. She is a frequent contributor to the London Review of Books, The Times Literary Supplement, The Guardian, and The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lewes Literary Society is delighted to be collaborating with the Depot Cinema, Lewes around this event, who will be showing the film of Hardy’s Far From The Madding Crowd at 2.30pm on February 25, the Saturday before the talk. In addition, we would like to invite people to a one-off reading group in the café at the Depot at 4pm on Sunday February 26 where memberswill be discussing The Chosen.