Want a personalised poem? Maybe visit a Rose Club? Check out Creative Crawley events

The Creative Crawley team is bringing a wealth of creativity to the shopping centre this half term on two dates - Tuesday 28 October and Thursday 30 October - as local and visiting artists perform live, run workshops, and involve all with their interactive experiences. From dancing flowers to punk poetry, this series of events is set to delight the whole family.

All events take place in or near to the Unit 78/90 County Mall Shopping Centre (opposite Primark on the first floor).

Tuesday 28 October, evim [my home] by Ceyda Tanc Dance and Theatre Fideri Fidera.

Inspired by Sufi mystic Rumi, and the mesmerising whirling dervishes, evim [my home] is a magical and interactive performance for children aged 2-7 and their families.

Miss High Leg Kick will perform at the Lady Garden Rose Club as part of Creative Crawley's open day this half term

“If light is in your heart you will find your way home.” Rumi.

A wonderful introduction to dance theatre for young children, using captivating movement and enchanting music in this non-verbal and sensory show. Book tickets for the shows at 11am, 1pm or 3pm by going here.

Thursday 30 October - Creative Crawley open day, various artists.

Bloom with Lady Garden!

Woodzy will be creating personalised poems for anyone as part of the Creative Crawley open day

Live artists Steve Nice and Miss High Leg Kick invite audiences to Lady Garden’s ‘Rose Club’ performance at Unit 79/80. Explore the wild world of flowers through dance, comedy, music, and even scent! After the show, learn the flower-inspired dance moves yourself in a lively follow-on session. Recommended for ages 5+, but all ages and abilities are welcome.

Patchwork Your Own Legends with Brigitte Aphrodite

Gig-theatre maker and punk poet Brigitte Aphrodite hosts a drop-in workshop connected to her joyous show Living Legends (And Dead Ones Too). Participants of all ages can explore “what makes a legend” through creative writing, poetry, illustration, and more. Individual artistic patches will be pinned onto mannequins to create beautiful, collective patchwork dresses celebrating unsung heroes from Crawley and beyond. A relaxed and welcoming atmosphere ensures everyone can participate at their own pace.

Get a Poem on the Spot with Woodzy

Local BAFTA award-winning poet and rapper Woodzy will be on hand at the Mall for Typewriter Poems with Woodzy. Get a custom-made poem on his typewriter, whether for yourself or as a gift, which you can take away for free!

Meet musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Two brass musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing at Unit 79/80 between 1pm and 3pm. Visitors will have the rare chance to play instruments alongside world-class classical musicians.

From interactive performances and creative workshops to live music for all ages, County Mall is the place to experience art in action. Don’t miss this celebration of creativity, expression and fun!

For more information on Creative Crawley go to www.creativecrawley.com