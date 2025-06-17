War grave talks and tours in Hastings to mark the anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day

Free cemetery talks and tours encouraging people to discover the heritage on their doorstep were recently launched by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.

Nearly 100 people attended four tours that took place at Hastings Cemetery in May, and the dates of three further tours have now been announced. The free tours will take place on:

Sunday 6th July

Sunday 12th October

WW1 plot, Hastings Cemetery

Sunday 9th November

Tours will start at 10.30am, will last 90 minutes approximately and will give people in Hastings the chance to discover the remarkable stories of the men and women of the Commonwealth forces that died in the First and Second World Wars who are buried in their community.

260 casualties from World War One and World War Two are buried at Hastings Cemetery. The tours will be led by battlefield guide and CWGC volunteer Martin Barry.

This year is a significant year for commemoration, with the 80th anniversaries of VE Day in May and VJ Day in August.

Pte W Curtis, WW1 plot, Hastings Cemetery

In addition to the local tours happening, a series of interactive mobile exhibitions will be taking place across the UK, as part of the CWGC’s For Evermore Tour. People are encouraged to connect with the history of the Second World War and to share their own stories of the fallen. Visitors will also get the chance to see the CWGC’s Torch for Peace, which symbolises the eternal flame of commemoration.

Director of Education, Engagement and Volunteering, Simon Bendry, said: “This year marks a special and unique year with the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.

“We are incredibly excited for people to come out and join one of our tours or exhibitions over the coming weeks, and to share their stories of the fallen so we can keep telling them for generations to come.”

To find out more and book a tour, visit www.cwgc.org