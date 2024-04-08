Warnham couple to launch Spring Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the benefit of Cancer Research UK (CRUK), the event will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 11am to 2pm, at the Warnham Comrades Club, Hollands Way.

Cancer Research UK (CRUK) is a charity close to the couple’s hearts because for the last two years they have gained firsthand experience of coping with cancer when James received his diagnosis which, of course, impacted not only on the couple, but their families and friends too.

Having been given the all clear last year he wanted to do something tangible to raise money for the benefit of people living with cancer, which according to leading cancer charities, will now affect 1 in 2 of us.

James raising plants for the Spring Fair.

The obvious way for him to raise as much money as possible was to do something he was really good at, loved, and how he has spent his working and personal life perfecting – gardening, which grew into the Warnham Spring Fair. If the first event is a success, the Coggins hope to make it an annual event.

Many people in the area will have seen or known James before his retirement when he ran his own company – James Garden Care. James’s horticultural experience is legendary in the gardening world, having trained at Bristol and Bath and then gaining the accreditation of The Wisley Diploma.

Since working for himself, along with Shirley, the pair have been actively involved looking after some well-known and prestigious gardens.

So make a date to come along to the Warnham Spring Fair to help raise money for Cancer Research UK, whilst treating yourself to a huge array of plants including bedding, herbaceous, succulents, vegetables and herbs. Plus of course cakes, books, jigsaws, children’s toys and clothes, bric-a-bac, tombola, raffle, and local crafts.

There will also be walkaround magicians and the "Nuts about Magic" cart specializing in balloon modelling, so plenty for adults and children alike.