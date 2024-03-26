Warnham Park to open for National Garden Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The garden at Warnham Park is situated in the middle of a 200acre Deer Park, which has a very special herd of Red Deer husbanded by the Lucas Family for over 150 yrs. It boasts borders with traditional planting and a kitchen garden that is prolific most of the year. The rest of the garden comprises different spaces, including a small white garden, a Moroccan courtyard and a walled garden. There is also a woodland walk and disabled WC.

The park will beopen for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday, April 27, from 11am-5pm; Thursday, June 20 (2pm-5pm) and Sunday, June 23 (11.30am-5.30pm). Admission is £6, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Soup & home-made teas will be available on April 27 and June 23, with homemade teas on June 20. Refreshments in aid of Blood Cancer UK (formerly Leukaemia Research Fund).

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.