Weald & Downland Living Museum announces an extraordinary summer with six weeks of play, imagination and discovery

Toys Through Time is an exciting programme of activities designed to spark the imagination of families and children. Running from Monday 22 July to Saturday 2 September, visitors are invited to experience how toys and games have evolved through the ages and how children once played, from Medieval times to the Victorian era.

Set across the Museum’s picturesque 40-acre site, families can enjoy a day packed full of interactive activities, hands-on workshops, dress-up adventures, and historic games. Come rain or shine, there’s something for everyone!

Each fortnight the activities will change to cover a different era - Medieval, Tudors and Victorians – to ensure there is always something new to discover, learn and enjoy on each visit.

Throughout the summer, visitors can explore the outdoor play zone and take part in traditional garden games, including a hobby horse assault course, croquet and cornhole. There will also be an indoor toy making station and play barn every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the holidays with fun and creative activities. At the weekends, families can borrow one of the Museum’s popular Nature Bags and set off on an outdoor adventure.

Children are also invited to take part in an interactive trail around the Museum, discovering how playtime has evolved through puzzles, clues and challenges across the grounds.

Highlights of Toys Through Time include:

Medieval Mayhem (22 July – 3 August): Play with toys from the past such as wooden dolls, clay marbles, hobby horses, and traditional games like Nine Man’s Morris and quoits. Listen to medieval tales and enjoy a traditional puppet show. Plus, get creative with medieval toy-making sessions.

Terrific Tudors (4 August – 17 August): Try Tudor pastimes, dress up in authentic Tudor-style clothing, create Tudor-themed crafts to bring home, hear Tudor tales and play I Spy in the Artefacts Store. Visitors can also have a go at archery (£2 per child).

Victorian Toys (18 August – 2 September): Step into the world of Victorian toys with classic favourites like cup and ball, explore optical illusion books, tabletop jousting and make your own Victorian-themed games.

Whether it’s sunny skies or a rainy day, Toys Through Time promises an extraordinary summer experience with a mix of outdoor adventures and indoor activities. Families can enjoy the extensive grounds, wander through woodland trails, and discover nature-inspired play areas as well as exploring the historic buildings, and meeting the Museum’s resident farm animals, including heavy horses, pigs, sheep and chickens. Don’t forget to stop by the Museum shop to buy some grain to feed the ducks on the mill pond.

For those who are feeling peckish after a day of exploration, visit the Museum’s Waterside Café for lunch, cakes and hot drinks or enjoy your own picnic at one of the many picnic areas.

A Fun and Educational Day Out

Weald & Downland Living Museum offers the perfect mix of entertainment and education. Through crafts, games, storytelling, and historical reenactments, there is something for everyone this summer.

To view the full schedule, visit - https://www.wealddown.co.uk/whats-on/

Activities change daily so please check the website before visiting.

