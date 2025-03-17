Weald & Downland Living Museum announces summer programme of open air theatre

The hugely popular programme of open air theatre events is making its return to the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Chichester this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Museum’s tranquil mill pond and enchanting historic buildings, audiences can enjoy a magical and unique evening of live theatre which features family-friendly classics, comedy and drama.

Designed to captivate audiences of all ages and cater to every taste, these outdoor theatre performances offer an unforgettable opportunity to enjoy a relaxing evening under the setting sun in the South Downs. There’s no better way to celebrate British summertime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences are invited to bring along a picnic, a comfy rug or seating, and share the experience with friends and family. Refreshments will also be available on-site.

Three Inch Fools will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Open air theatre programme this summer at Weald & Downland Living Museum:

Shakespeare’s – A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Wednesday 13 July 2025

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Summer theatre events at Weald & Downland Living Museum

The Three-Inch Fools present Shakespeare’s most iconic comedy. It’s Midsummer’s eve and deep in an enchanted forest mischief is stirring. The Fairy King and Queen are feuding, four runaway lovers are tying themselves in knots, and a troupe of quite appalling actors are preparing a theatrical extravaganza destined to impress.

The Wind in the Willows

Thursday 31 July 2025

6:00pm-8:00pm

Timid Mole, gruff old Badger, and fun-loving Rat enjoy life on the Riverbank until Toad's latest obsession—a gypsy caravan—spirals into chaos. Join award-winning Illyria for a heartwarming adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows—a timeless tale of friendship, laughter, the longing for home and the lure of adventure.

The Most Perilous Comedie of Elizabeth I

Friday 22 August 2025

6:00pm-8:00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three-Inch Fools will return with a largely historical, totally hysterical, brand-new Tudor comedie. The stage is set for regicidal rivalries, devious dramatics, and plotting playwrights. As the old saying goes…thy show must go-eth on!

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Tuesday 26 August 2025

6:00pm-8:00pm

Falstaff’s got a plan… but the merry wives have a better one! When the broke and brazen Falstaff tries to swindle two clever best friends, he gets more than he bargained for. Expect laughter, mischief, and a night of uproarious revenge under the stars with Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Pride and Prejudice

Tuesday 2 September 2025

6:00pm - 8:00pm

Illyria returns to celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday in style with the glorious social comedy Pride and Prejudice. In a whirlwind of balls, dinners and very eligible officers, can Lizzy Bennet see beyond My Darcy’s pride – and can he overcome her prejudice? Attracting sell-out performances and critical acclaim, enjoy watching this sparkling adaptation of Austen’s much-loved classic.

Tickets are now available to buy online and must be pre-booked to avoid disappointment. For more information and to book tickets visit - wealddown.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/