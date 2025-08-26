Weald & Downland Living Museum celebrates 55 years with 55% off tickets

Since its founding in 1970, the Museum has stood as a beacon of education, craftsmanship, and historical preservation, offering visitors the chance to step back in time and explore the rich architectural and cultural heritage of southeastern England.

At the heart of the Museum is its remarkable collection of over 50 historic buildings dating from 950 AD to the 19th century, ranging from Saxon and medieval structures to working farm buildings and a Victorian school. Each one has been carefully dismantled from its original location and reconstructed to provide a tangible link to the past.

Education at the Core

Lifelong learning has always been the Museum’s guiding principle, and its educational programmes have flourished over the years. From part-time MSc courses in Building Conservation to short courses and workshops aimed at adults looking to deepen their understanding of rural crafts and trades, the Museum offers something for everyone looking to learn new skills and help keep historic practices alive.

For younger visitors, the Museum welcomes learners of all ages - from tots to teens - with a range of programmes for schools and colleges, regular family-friendly activities and a weekly toddler group.

A Museum spokesperson comments: “Reaching our 55th anniversary is a proud milestone for everyone connected to the Museum. Over the past five decades, we've grown from a bold vision into a thriving centre of learning, conservation, and hands-on heritage. At the core of everything we do is a commitment to keeping rural traditions and knowledge alive - ensuring they’re passed on to future generations. We’re immensely grateful to our dedicated staff, volunteers, supporters, and visitors who have helped shape the Museum into what it is today. As we celebrate this anniversary, we also look forward to the future - with new projects, new partnerships, and the same passion for sharing the stories of our past.”

A Weekend of Celebrations and Engagement

To mark their 55-year milestone, the Museum is hosting a celebratory weekend over the 5-7 September 2025. For this weekend only, visitors can enjoy 55% off admission and are invited to explore the Museum’s historic buildings and grounds, with a packed programme of demonstrations, hands-on activities and immersive experiences.

There will also be a chance to visit the current photographic exhibition Through the Lens which documents the Museum’s journey. Many of the photographs were taken by the Museum’s founder, Roy Armstrong, capturing its transformation from humble beginnings to a nationally recognised institution.

Visitors over this weekend will also see the popular demonstration of the threshing process with a steam powered threshing machine.

A Living Legacy

The Weald & Downland Living Museum is more than a collection of historic buildings; it’s a dynamic celebration of England’s rural heritage. Through its dedication to craftsmanship, preservation, and education, the Museum ensures that the skills and stories of the past remain relevant today. This anniversary is a celebration and invitation for all to engage with history and find inspiration for the future.

To find out more and book tickets, please visit - https://www.wealddown.co.uk

