Weald & Downland Living Museum to open new photographic exhibition by Anne-Katrin Purkiss

‘South Downs Portraits’ will run from March 3 – May 18 in the Museum’s Longport Gallery.

The South Downs are one of the most densely populated rural areas in England, and this exhibition presents a selection of portraits of people whose lives and work are connected with the landscape.

The images are part of a documentary photographic project that began in 2002, when the creation of a South Downs National Park was first announced. Since then, the collection evolved alongside commissioned work or through chance encounters and some long-term friendships.

The exhibition will show photographs taken during the past ten years, in the time since Anne-Katrin’s previous exhibition ‘Faces of the South Downs’ in 2015. Many of the earlier photographs are presented in smaller format in a screen display providing the context and backdrop to some of the more recent portraits.

The project is grouped into several parts, chiefly determined by the subjects’ relationship to the landscape, such as farmers, local landowners, conservationists, people working with arts and crafts, or those who maintain local heritage and traditions.

Anne-Katrin comments: “Initially, all photographs for this project were taken in analogue format, several of the more recent pictures were also taken with digital cameras.

"The decision to present all pictures in black and white and in square format was deliberate, to allow for better comparisons between people and places throughout this project and to assist with taking a wider perspective, looking at historic photographs in archives and collections in the South Downs and elsewhere.

“The growing number of images and the complexity of connections between people and locations and changes between them over time posed a challenge in presenting this work in exhibition format, however a more comprehensive overview of the collection will be published in book form later this year.”

Both the selection of images and the presentation reflect a personal view of the photographer, a record of people whose lives are connected with a landscape and of changes that seemed interesting and noteworthy at the time.

Visitors can access the exhibition as part of an entry ticket to the Museum.

For more information, please visit the Weald & Downland Living Museum’s website - https://www.wealddown.co.uk/whats-on/exhibitions/

