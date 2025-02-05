Weald & Downland Living Museum welcome over 2,000 visitors for immersive medieval experience

Over 2,200 visitors flocked to the Weald & Downland Living Museum last week to enjoy an immersive and unique historical experience.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For nine days, the Black Knight Historical Living History Team took up residence at the Museum, enduring the extreme weather and cold temperatures. Living on-site in the Museum’s North Cray Medieval House, the re-enactment group immersed themselves in medieval life. From cooking, crafting and woodworking to showcasing historical pastimes such as games, music and reading, they also displayed the resourcefulness of our ancestors with activities such as candle dipping, ink making, embroidery and repairs.

Dressed in historic clothing, the team spent the nine days living as if it was the 15th century. This meant living in a medieval house with no heating or windows, sleeping on straw-filled mattresses and eating the food that would have been available to them at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience enabled visitors to get a glimpse of history in action and learn about how people survived through the winter, over 500 years ago.

Visitors got to see a glimpse of everyday medieval life

The event culminated with Candlemas on the 2 February, one of the many traditional festivities featured in the Museum’s programme to represent the Ritual Year calendar. Candlemas was traditionally a time for blessing candles to bring light and hope for the year ahead, marking the gradual retreat of winter’s darkness.

Visitors got the chance to see the Museum’s team carry out preparations at Bayleaf Farmstead while learning more about the traditions and customs associated with this historically significant day. The celebrations included a feast for the Bayleaf household where seasonal food such as salmon, apple and onion tartlets and custard tarts were prepared and served.

The Ritual Year is a theme that runs throughout the Museum’s interpretation programme, looking at the celebrations, festivals and traditions of the past and exploring how they have changed over time. From Twelfth Night and Easter to Midsummer, Lammas and Allhallowtide, there is a range of fascinating demonstrations that take place in the historic buildings to mark these culturally important dates throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Baker, Domestic Life Interpreter at the Museum comments: “This was the first time we have hosted such an in-depth immersive experience. By having the Black Knights group here for nine days, we were able to give more visitors a chance to really see and experience what day to day life was like in the 15th century during the winter months. It was wonderful to see the group bring our North Cray building to life with the everyday sights, sounds and smells from 500 years ago.”

Visitors got to see and learn about Candlemas traditions and customs

The Museum will host more living history groups at their Easter Through the Ages event on the 12 - 13 April, featuring the Herigeas Hundas Living History Group which will showcase Saxon traditions and the Tudor Living History Group.

For more information about future events and experiences, please visit the Weald & Downland Living Museum’s website wealddown.co.uk