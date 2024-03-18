We’re singing in the afternoon!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new no-audition mixed-voice West Sussex Good Afternoon Choir starts on Thursday, April 18, from 2pm-4pm at Regis Recital Hall and there’s a warm welcome to go along and find out more.

Bath-based music man Grenville Jones started his Good Afternoon Choirs 15 years ago and there are now 26 across the West of England from Gloucestershire to Cornwall. More than 1,000 people ‘Sing in the Afternoon’.

Leader of the West Sussex Good Afternoon Choir is Sam Chara. She is a soprano singer/songwriter, cabaret artist, and actress who grew up in the Netherlands and was partly raised in France, she now lives locally. Her shows were performed all over Europe; the Montreux-Jazz festival in Switzerland, The Paradiso in Amsterdam, Glastonbury Festival, the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Community choir leader Sam Chara.

“I’m really looking forward to starting an exciting new community choir for people living in Bognor and Chichester,” she said. Good Afternoon Choirs sing popular melodies in harmony and each choir raises money for a local charity selected by the members. In 2023 the choirs raised over £30,000 across the West of England.

Sam added; “Everyone is welcome to come along on any Thursday afternoon at Regis Recital Hall from 2pm-4pm. There’s no charge for attending your first rehearsal and there are NO auditions - come along, alone, or with a friend. You can be assured of a warm welcome.”

“Choirs are great for meeting new people and enjoying the best hobby in the world,” adds Grenville, the GAC founder.