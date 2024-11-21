West Chillington Macmillan Coffee Morning & Christmas Market

We missed our Macmillan Coffee morning in September, so are having it on December 1 from 11am to 4pm along with a Christmas Market.

Our event is being held at The Coach House, Nyetimber Lane, West Chiltington. RH20 2NA.

Please come and join us and support this worthwhile cause.

All enquiries to Chris Morgan on 07798 681857

