Whatlington Village Voice

As we approach Easter here are the details of the services at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Whatlington.

On Friday we have Good Friday Reflections at 6pm, a service of hymns, Bible readings and a short time of reflection. A more simple service for this sombre day.

Then on Easter Sunday the Church service will be Holy Communion at 10.30, with well known Easter hymns.

For both these services the car park will be open at the village hall.

Looking further ahead, on Friday 2nd May at 7.30pm the church will be hosting a talk about the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, given by a CWGC volunteer.

Entry to the talk is free, with donations being welcomed!

And further still ahead and a date for the diary, on Sunday 25th May the Whatlington Community Connectors will be holding an Antique and Collectors Fair in Whatlington Village Hall, 11am to 3pm. As I write there are still just a few stalls vacant, so to book one please contact 07941 669678, or email [email protected].