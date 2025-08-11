What’s It Worth? Valuation Day at Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft

Bring along your treasured possession - whether it holds monetary, historical or sentimental value - and enjoy free entry to It Takes a Village, our new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft.

Sunday, August 31, 10:30am - 2pm

The show offers a fresh look at our remarkable collection of over 20,000 works made in and around Ditchling – from handcrafted tools and textiles to one-of-a-kind artworks and everyday objects.

On the day, experts from Lewes auction house Gorringe’s will be on hand to offer valuations and insights into your object, in true Antiques Roadshow style.

We’re particularly interested in items from Ditchling, or with a clear Sussex connection – things passed down through generations, objects that spark memories or items that tell part of a bigger story. Value comes in many forms, and we’re just as keen to hear what your object means to you as we are to find out what it might be worth.

Your item could even end up on display: following the event, we’ll be selecting a few special pieces to feature in our Wunderkammer, shown alongside unique objects from Ditchling’s own history.

Bring your special item and connect with the remarkable craft and creativity that has shaped Ditchling and Sussex.

www.ditchlingmuseumartcraft.org.uk/event/whats-it-worth/

