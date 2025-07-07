What's On in Wivelsfield

Upcoming events for this month:

Wivelsfield Village Day – Saturday 12th July, 12-5pm – at the recreation ground, Eastern Road, Wivelsfield Green.Enjoy a lively dog show, a fun packed main arena of events for all ages, and a range of side shows, in addition to enjoying the following activities, all of which are free of charge: Tom’s Talking Reptiles – get up close with amazing creatures; Family Woodcraft Activities – creative fun for all ages; Peter Rabbit’s Big Adventure - a delightful performance by Wivelsfield Little Theatre; and a Circus Skills Workshop – learn to juggle, balance and more. Free entry and free parking.

Consultation on Community Facilities at Wivelsfield Village Day - Wivelsfield Parish Council and the Village Hall & Recreation Ground Management Committee will be at Wivelsfield Village Day, seeking residents’ views on facilities in the Parish.Whether it’s sports, seating, playgrounds or paths - we want to hear your views. Come and find us at Village Day to help us deliver what’s right for our community. If you can’t make it on 12th July, please fill out our short questionnaire by scanning the QR code above, or by visiting https://proludic.link/WivelsfieldGreenSurvey.

Citizens’ Advice Drop-In Sessions – the next outreach session being run by Lewes District Citizens Advice will take place on Monday 14th July, from 10am to 1pm at the Renshaw Room, Wivelsfield Village Hall. Please pop in for free, confidential, impartial advice on everything from benefits, to housing and cost of living issues and much more. A free advice line is also available Tues-Thurs 10am-3pm on 0808 278 7893, or you can email [email protected]

Your World

Wivelsfield Films Showing of ‘Ocean - with David Attenborough' – Sunday 20th July, 7pm, Wivelsfield Village Hall. The film takes viewers on a breathtaking journey showing there is nowhere more vital for our survival, more full of life, wonder, or surprise, than the ocean. The celebrated broadcaster and filmmaker reveals how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Through spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean, Attenborough shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing. Doors open/bar at 6.30pm. Tickets: £8, from Wivelsfield Post Office shop, www.wivelsfieldfilms.com or on the door. Refreshments available.

Ote Hall Chapel holds Sunday services at 11am and a Communion service on the first Sunday of each month.All are welcome. The Hall is also available for use by donation. For further information please contact Bev Twose on 01444 471334.

Liz Gander

Clerk to Wivelsfield Parish Council

Follow the Parish Council on Facebooks for updates, information & events: https://www.facebook.com/WivelsfieldPC