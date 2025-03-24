Why Brighton Foodies Festival is the ultimate family feast

This year, Foodies Festival returns to Brighton from 3rd–5th May 2025, over the Bank Holiday weekend, and I can already feel the excitement building in our household. The line-up looks absolutely electric, both in terms of kitchen stars and music heroes. Our kids are counting the days to the Kids Cookery School, my wife’s already eyeing the Champagne masterclass, and I’m hoping to catch at least one chilli-eating competition — purely as a spectator, mind you!

From Curiosity to Culinary Obsession

Our Foodies Festival journey started nearly a decade ago. I remember stumbling upon it one sunny May afternoon. We didn’t have much of a plan, just a picnic rug and two toddlers in tow. But by the end of that day, we were converts. We’d danced in front of the music stage, gorged on fragrant paella and vegan brownies, and watched a Great British Bake Off contestant make the perfect lemon drizzle while our son tried (and failed) to whisk egg whites in the kid’s tent. We laughed the whole way home. Since then, we’ve never missed a year.

What keeps us coming back isn’t just the incredible array of food (though that’s a huge part). It’s the atmosphere — unpretentious, inclusive, warm. It’s an event where young and old mix, where toddlers can bop along to 90s hits, and grandparents can sample street food from Peru, Thailand or Turkey without having to leave the park.

Gastro-Glastonbury in Full Swing

The organisers call it “Gastro-Glastonbury”, and the description fits. Imagine Glastonbury’s musical buzz with a generous helping of Michelin-starred flair. Over the three days, Foodies Festival in Brighton will host a star-studded line-up of chefs, bakers and musicians, bringing serious sparkle to the seaside.

On the Chefs Theatre stage, fans of TV cookery will be spoiled. Matty Edgell, winner of Great British Bake Off, is joined by MasterChef royalty: champions Chariya Khattiyot, Tom Rhodes, and Dhruv Baker, plus MasterChef: The Professionalswinner Steven Edwards and 2024 finalist Ritchie Stainsby. The legendary Atul Kochhar – the first Indian chef to win a Michelin star – will be sharing his secrets, and Channel 4’s bread master Jack Sturgess returns with some floury wizardry.

Brighton’s culinary talent is equally celebrated. Regional stars like Will Dennard and Jack Southern from Med, Peter Dantanus from Burnt Orange, Oscar Kirkpatrick from Riddle and Finns, and Lee Parsons from The Parsons Table in Arundel will all be appearing, proudly showing why the South East is one of the UK’s finest food destinations.

Meanwhile, the Cake & Desserts Theatre is pure heaven for those with a sweet tooth. I’ve learned more about ganache and piping in those tents than I’d like to admit – though my home attempts rarely look as good.

Music, Memories and Dance Moves

What really takes the festival to the next level for us is the live music. In previous years, we’ve boogied to Sister Sledge, Belinda Carlisle and Toploader — not to mention some brilliant local bands. This year’s line-up has us buzzing. Scouting For Girls bring their indie-pop anthems to Brighton, and Pixie Lott, with her string of number-one hits and infectious stage presence, will headline with style.

Then there’s The Wanted 2.0, featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaren, continuing the band’s chart-topping legacy. Our teenage daughter may not have grown up with The Wanted, but she’s already planning a front-row singalong — while my wife and I are just wondering how much dancing our knees can handle.

Pixie Lott herself summed it up perfectly: “Summer festival season, food heaven, music and sunshine – what’s not to love? It’s my first year joining the Foodies Festival tour; I’m so excited to experience the festival and visit Brighton with my band. Brighton is one of my favourite cities and I love family days out at festivals, and this one ticks all the boxes!”

So Much More Than Food

What makes Foodies feel so special is the range of experiences. It’s immersive. While the kids are chopping cucumbers or trying chocolate-covered bugs in the Kids Cookery School, we’re soaking up lessons in the Drinks Theatre – with guided tastings of Champagne, wine, cocktails and cider led by BBC and ITV favourites Tom Surgey and Joe Wadsack.

This year sees the arrival of several exciting new features. The Great Taste Market, curated by the people behind the prestigious Great Taste Awards, promises to be a treasure trove of new flavours and artisan discoveries. The Tasting Theatre will take food fans on themed journeys — from fiery spice blends to unusual sweet-savoury combinations. And the International Cook School invites us all to roll up our sleeves and cook alongside professionals, creating take-home dishes with proper flair.

Of course, some things remain deliciously familiar: the Fire Stage, where meats are charred and veggies smoked with primal intensity; the Chilli Eating Competition, which never fails to draw a crowd (and a few brave tears); and the Silent Disco, which has become one of our family favourites — especially after a few street food feasts and a cheeky craft gin.

A Feast for All Ages

What I really love about this festival is how brilliantly it caters to families. From fairground rides and play zones to free entry for under 6s, it’s an event that understands how to keep everyone happy. No child ever complains of boredom here — not when there are marshmallow skewers, wood-fired pizzas, and interactive food stalls on every corner.

Even as our kids get older, the festival evolves with them. Our son now wants to try the Cocktail Masterclass (when he turns 18!), and our daughter is more interested in the Artisan Market than the merry-go-round. But the heart of it remains the same — food, music, and togetherness.

Plan Your Visit

Foodies Festival Brighton runs from 3rd to 5th May 2025 at Preston Park. Tickets start from just £6 for children and £21 for adults, with early bird offers now available. Under 6s go free, making it one of the most accessible family festivals in the UK. You can browse the full line-up, book tickets and check out images at foodiesfestival.com

And if you’re planning to go this year – whether it’s your first time or your tenth – come hungry. Because once you’ve experienced a weekend at Brighton Foodies, you’ll understand why, for our family, there’s nothing quite like it. It’s a tradition now, one we’ll keep for as long as we can dance, taste, and smile under the May sunshine.

