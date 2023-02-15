Winchelsea to Rye Waggy Winter Wander in aid of St Michael's Hospice

Calling all dog lovers! Help raise vital funds for St Michael’s Hospice by getting out in the fresh air with your favourite four-legged friends and take part in their 10k sponsored dog walk from Winchelsea Beach Community Centre to Rye Harbour Nature Reserve (and back again!).

They have lots of exciting things lined up for you on Saturday March 18, including a raffle with lots of prizes to be won, doggy themed stalls, goodie bags and of course lots of fluffy friends for your pooch to meet.

Registration begins at 10.30am in preparation for the adventure at 11am.

This is a wonderful way to meet people with similar interests while strolling through some of the most scenic footpaths in the area.