Winchelsea to Rye Waggy Winter Wander in aid of St Michael's Hospice

They have lots of exciting things lined up for you on Saturday March 18, including a raffle with lots of prizes to be won, doggy themed stalls, goodie bags and of course lots of fluffy friends for your pooch to meet.
Registration begins at 10.30am in preparation for the adventure at 11am.
This is a wonderful way to meet people with similar interests while strolling through some of the most scenic footpaths in the area.
Tickets are £10 per person which can be purchased via www.stmichaelshospice.com/waggy, under 16’s go free. For more information about this event please contact the fundraising team on 01424 456396 or email [email protected]