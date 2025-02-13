Withypitts Dahlias 2025 Festival – a floral spectacle like no other!

Join us for the Withypitts Dahlias 2025 Festival, where over 100 dazzling dahlia varieties await. Wander through two acres of floral paradise, take part in hands-on workshops, and watch live demonstrations by the UK’s top florists. Whether you're a flower enthusiast, a budding florist, or simply love stunning scenery, this festival is an event you won’t want to miss!
📅 Festival Dates:Opening Day: Wednesday, September 3rdThen: Thursday to Saturday (Sept 7th, 10th–14th, 17th–20th)
🎤 Exclusive Floral Demonstrations by Industry Icons:💐 Simon Lycett – Celebrity Event Florist, Sept 20💐 RebelRebel – Bold, artistic floral design, Sept 12💐 Elizabeth Marsh – Storytelling through flowers, Sept 19💐 Gail Smith – Transformational floral design, Sept 4💐 Kate Langdale – Unique floral perspectives, Sept 3 & 10💐 Sussex Flower School – Expert workshops for all ages, Sept 6 & 11
🌿 Daily Guided Garden Tours led by our in-house floral experts!
✨ Don’t miss this spectacular floral event! Secure your place and let the beauty of Withypitts Dahlias captivate you.
👉 For details & tickets, visit: