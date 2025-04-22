Witterings to commemorate VE Day with special events and ‘Unsung Heroes’ trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Witterings community is preparing to commemorate VE Day with a series of special events honouring the heroes of World War II, including a unique ‘Unsung Heroes’ trail highlighting local connections to the war effort.

Service of Remembrance and Celebration

The commemorations will begin on Thursday, 8th May, 2025, with a Service of Remembrance and Celebration at the East Wittering War Memorial at 10:45am. The 45-minute service will be led by Father Steve Davies of St Anne’s Church, East Wittering, and will include wreath-laying. Attendees will include Branch Officers, Standard Bearers and Parade Marshalls from the Wittering & District Royal British Legion, pupils from Birdham CE Primary School and East Wittering Community Primary School, Councillors from East Wittering & Bracklesham Parish Council, MP Jess Brown-Fuller, members of the Women’s Institute, and various other organisations and charities. The service will be open to the entire community.

Royal British Legion Club Open Day and "Unsung Heroes" Trail

The commemoration will continue on Saturday, 10th May, 2025, with an Open Day for the local community at the Wittering & District Royal British Legion Club from 1pm to 4pm. The Open Day will feature a variety of stalls, including a Tombola, Raffle, Drinks Raffle, Dig a Dinosaur, Cakes, Stocks, Spin the Wheel, Pull a String, Tin Can Alley, Hoopla, Hook a Duck, Treasure Map, Crockery Smash, Handmade Children’s Clothes, Tea & Coffee, Plants, and Face Painting (with prices capped at £1 for most items). A BBQ serving burgers and hotdogs will be available, and the kitchen will be open selling chips. Attendees can also enjoy Giant Jenga, a VE Day quiz, and music from DJ Finchy.

A highlight of the commemoration will be the ‘Unsung Heroes’ trail. Participants are invited to find the 10 posters detailing the contributions of WW2 heroes with local connections. Those who complete the trail form can bring it to the Wittering & District British Legion on Saturday, 10th May, between 1pm and 4pm to collect a limited-edition prize.

Local Heroes Featured in the Trail

The “Unsung Heroes” trail will feature stories of individuals who played vital roles during the war, including:

James Shackleford: Served in the Royal Tank Regiment, the oldest tank unit in the world, fighting in Africa and participating in the invasion of Sicily and the Italian mainland.

Served in the Royal Tank Regiment, the oldest tank unit in the world, fighting in Africa and participating in the invasion of Sicily and the Italian mainland. Sydney Charles William Lovejoy: An ARP warden who protected civilians during air raids in Portsmouth.

An ARP warden who protected civilians during air raids in Portsmouth. Joan Penton: Served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) working on radar to detect enemy aircraft.

Served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) working on radar to detect enemy aircraft. Lou Andrews: A Land Girl who contributed to the Women's Land Army, ensuring food production increased.

A Land Girl who contributed to the Women's Land Army, ensuring food production increased. John Buckingham: Served in the Merchant Navy as a Gunner, sailing on Arctic convoys to Murmansk.

Served in the Merchant Navy as a Gunner, sailing on Arctic convoys to Murmansk. Nellie Hull: Worked in a munitions factory, contributing to the production of weapons.

Worked in a munitions factory, contributing to the production of weapons. Able Seaman Frederick Frostick: Served in the Royal Navy as a stoker aboard HMS Ark Royal.

Served in the Royal Navy as a stoker aboard HMS Ark Royal. Kathleen Twidale: Served with the British Red Cross, providing aid and support to servicemen, civilians and their families.

Served with the British Red Cross, providing aid and support to servicemen, civilians and their families. Geoffrey Bailey Salter: Served in the Royal Air Force as a Flight and Electronics Engineer.

These individuals, and the many others who contributed to the war effort, will be remembered and celebrated during the VE Day commemorations in Witterings.