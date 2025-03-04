Woof With Purpose as owners are invited to let their dogs take the lead at this summer’s charity walk for Guild Care

Walk With Purpose, the popular charity event in aid of Guild Care, is set to return this summer on 20th July. This year, the event will feature a new addition, Woof With Purpose, where dogs are invited to join in the fun and fundraising alongside their owners.

“If you’re already walking your dog every day, why not make it even more meaningful?” said Sophie Barton, Events Officer at Guild Care. “Let your four-legged friend take the spotlight as ‘top dog’ fundraiser of the year while raising money for a great cause!”

People and their pets can choose to complete a 10k or 5k walk along the seafront while raising money to support Guild Care’s vital work within the community. Shorter routes are also available to make the event accessible for as many people as possible to take part. And this year, dogs can officially take the lead with their own fundraising efforts too.

The walk along Worthing seafront is to raise funds for Guild Care’s charitable services, which support older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities in and around Worthing.

Dogs can take the lead with fundraising alongside their owners at this summer's Walk With Purpose in aid of Guild Care

For just £5, your four-legged friend can be registered to take part as a fundraiser. They’ll receive an exclusive branded ‘Walk With Purpose’ bandana on the day to proudly wear as they take the lead along the seafront.

“Many people feel awkward asking others for sponsorship,” added Sophie, “so this is the perfect chance to let their dogs take centre stage. The pets will be the ones lapping up the limelight and Guild Care is excited to celebrate them and their waggy tails for all their fundraising efforts!”

“We’re introducing a special competition with pooch-friendly prizes. The top three fundraising dogs will also enjoy a professional photoshoot on the day, ensuring the memories of this special event last forever!”

There will also be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place branded trophies awarded, kindly donated by Pinnacle.

Dog owners can sign up their pets for the Woof With Purpose event to be in with a chance of winning a prize. Fundraising will be hosted via JustGiving, with all proceeds going to Guild Care’s work in the community. Participating dogs must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Sales for ticket entries for dogs are now open at walkwithpurpose.info. Anyone wishing to take part is encouraged to take advantage of the early bird prices and lend a helping paw to a worthy cause supporting local people.