World-famous Tulleys Shocktober Fest in Sussex returns for its 28th Year
Tulleys Shocktober Fest is home to 11 terrifying haunts (mazes) and includes three brand-new attractions this year.
The Carving: The perfect Appleton family invites you to their Halloween dinner, but when the clock strikes 9, their warm facade turns into a nightmare of ritualistic terror. Can you survive the horrors lurking in their estate?
Purgatory: Step inside the haunted Havistock Manor, abandoned since 1892 and shrouded in sinister mystery. Follow the light and confront the dark forces still lurking in the shadows of this cursed house. Prepare for judgement in this chilling new haunt.
CarnEvil Cabaret: This brand-new live show for 2024 is where nightmares take centre stage. Dark burlesque, eerie illusions, and jaw-dropping stunts await you in this sinister spectacle that fuses thrills and chills like never before. Avoid the front row if you don’t want to be part of the show!
Tulleys Shocktober Fest runs on selected dates until 2nd November with tickets starting at £39.95. Located at Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley, RH10 4PE, the world-famous scream park promises a night of unforgettable horror.
Tickets are available now at www.shocktoberfest.co.uk.
