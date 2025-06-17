World-leading Coldplay tribute comes to Civic Centre Uckfield

Coldplace – the World’s Leading Tribute to Coldplay – present a stunning live concert at the Civic Centre Uckfield on Friday 4th July 2025.

The band, who burst onto the tribute scene over 20 years ago, have toured around the globe in the years since, filling arenas with their iconic sound.

Built on a passion for music, performance and of course Coldplay, the band have developed their highly accurate show through years of hard work and perfection.

The only tribute band to have worked for Coldplay, the outstanding band lead the audience through all of Coldplay’s big hits from the last two decades, from ‘Yellow’ to ‘Higher Power’, ‘The Scientist’ to ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, and ‘Fix You’ to their latest smash hit, ‘All My Love’.

This world-class show faithfully recreates the magic and spectacle of Coldplay’s record-breaking live tours. Formed by Coldplay fans, for Coldplay fans, the band’s attention to detail and accuracy has been enrapturing audiences for over 17 years.

The show features a feast for the eyes as well as the ears – lasers, synchronised lighting, confetti, video and even the Xyloband™ LED wristbands that have become synonymous with Coldplay concerts.

“Thanks for flying the Coldplay flag. Coldplace are pure quality”, says Phil Harvey, Coldplay manager.

With the band also performing at several big festivals this summer, including gigs in the Netherlands, Latvia and Norway, this is the perfect chance to get ahead of the masses and see them up close in East Sussex.

The Civic Centre Uckfield are offering both seated and standing tickets, with audiences invited to tailor their experience based on how they want to enjoy the band’s music.

All tickets are priced at £25, and are available at www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/coldplace/. Further details can be found from the Uckfield Town Council offices at the Civic Centre Uckfield, or by calling 01825 762774.

The gig forms part of a busy and varied events calendar at the Civic Centre Uckfield this year, with the likes of the UK’s Number 1 Olly Murs Tribute Act, the Legends of Motown Show and ABBA Chique coming later in summer 2025.

1 . Contributed Expect a stunning live show, complete with all the bright colours associated with Coldplay. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The band will perform across several different European countries this summer. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Coldplace have been delivering stunning tribute shows for almost as long as Coldplay have been releasing music. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed An interactive show features the Xyloband technology pioneered by Coldplay on tour. Photo: Submitted