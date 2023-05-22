Wrestling takes centre stage at Worthing Festival of Arts and Culture

Wrestling stars are heading to the Worthing Festival

The Worthing Festival of Arts and Culture is not where you might expect to find professional wrestling, but in the interests of diversity and all-round family entertainment that is exactly what is happening at The Venue.

The Worthing Festival Wrestling Spectacular on Thursday June 15 is being presented by the country's No. 1 matchmakers Premier Promotions, whose shows have been thrilling fans all over the UK for five decades and have been a constant presence in Worthing since 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while their shows are a must-see for those in the know, the curiosity factor is sure to attract a new audience intrigued by the spectacle of grappling as part of arts and culture!

They are unlikely to be disappointed because the promoters are pulling out all the stops with a top of the bill international bout featuring two of the biggest names in the game, Maori Warrior Niwa and former American WWE wrestler Oliver Grey, plus an all-in American rumble where the contestants are thrown out of the ring, and the last man standing is the winner.