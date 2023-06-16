NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

WWE wrestler comes to Crawley

One of the biggest names in professional wrestling during the early 00’s in heading to the K2 Arena in Crawley on Friday July 7.
By Chris EdenContributor
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST
Scotty 2 Hotty main events Crawley show Scotty 2 Hotty main events Crawley show
Scotty 2 Hotty main events Crawley show

Former WWE superstar Scotty 2 Hotty is the big headline name when the UK’s busiest and most popular promotion Kapow Wrestling bring their star studded show back to the K2.

S2H aka Scott Garland, a former two time WWE tag team champion and WWF light heavyweight champion most famous for being part of popular tag team Too Cool in the late 90s heading into the early 2000’s in which he teamed up with the late Brian Christopher and the Samoan Rikishi and paraded “The Worm” as part of his finishing manoeuvre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trans Atlantic superstar steps into the Crawley Arena with this being the only appearance South of London from Garland.

Most Popular
Scotty 2 Hotty main events Crawley show Scotty 2 Hotty main events Crawley show
Scotty 2 Hotty main events Crawley show

S2H certainly has his work cut out as he tackles one of the brightest and certainly regarded one of the best wrestlers currently on the Uk scene “The King of Performance” Kelly Sixx in the evening Top of Bill Main Event match.

The action packed two hour show, the biggest wrestling show ever staged in the town also features a Hardcore Championship showdown when

The Killer Clown Twitch defends his Kapow Heroweight title against British wrestling veteran Kris Kay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The star of the hit movie Fighting With my family “The Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh takes on the highflying ace The Lionkid, as Dirty South put their tag titles on the line against The BuffBusters and The Bruiser challenges fan favourite Jack Lumber.

Scotty 2 Hotty main events Crawley show Scotty 2 Hotty main events Crawley show
Scotty 2 Hotty main events Crawley show

Kapow owner Chris Eden states this is a real coup for us as a company to have a former WWE star on your show is something that does not happen very often. a few years ago you could only see Scotty 2 Hotty on sky sports tv and now he is live in Crawley. simply unbelievable and we really cant wait.

Fans can also have a personal meet and greet with the former TV star after the show priced at £30 which includes a personalised photo.

All the action at The K2 on July 7 starts at 7pm with Doors opening at 630pm.Tickets and meet and greets can be purchased from kapowwrestling.co.uk or via eventbrite eventbrite.co.uk/e/567083380657

Related topics:WWE