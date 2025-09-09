Yodelling but (probably) not as you know it!

A top yodel choir from Switzerland is making a special visit to Lewes to play two exclusive concerts at St. Anne's Church. Jodelchor Mellingen is to be accompanied at the concerts by well known Lewes choir Paddock Singers on 19th September and the equally well known Sussex folk group The Twagger Band on the 20th September.

For many British people their knowledge of yodelling has often been comic songs or performances on television and radio, when a true yodel choir sounds nearly angelic.

Jodelchor Mellingen perform at many yodelling festivals and competitions in Switzerland where they are often awarded the highest grade. So, for concert goers will be in for a treat.

The history of how the connection was made between Lewes and the Swiss Choir goes back to 2018 when the organiser of the concerts, Ashley Price, met them at Lewes’s German twin town of Waldshut-Tiengen where they had been invited to perform at an annual festival called Chilbi (pronounced “kill-be”). Ashley saw all the performances and became friends with the Choir and their President, Monika Koch. The Choir were back at Chilbi in 2023 where Ashley met up with them again and the plan of bringing them to sing in Lewes started to form.

Jodelchor Mellingen in their traditional costumes.

Jodelchor Mellingen is very much looking forward to coming to Lewes. Says Monika “Cultural exchange with other music enthusiasts is a matter close to the Choir's heart. The trip to Lewes and the anticipation of the joint concerts with the Paddock Singers and The Twagger Band is an absolute highlight in the life of the Choir! We are also rehearsing English songs to sing together with the Paddock Singers and The Twagger Band. And yodelling songs will also be performed together.”

Both the Paddock Singers and The Twagger Band are also very excited about performing with the Choir from Switzerland with rehearsals going on as this article is written. It is hoped that these will lead to Paddock Singers and The Twagger Band visiting Switzerland in the future.

Ashley says “This is a truly great event. To have one of the top yodelling choirs from Switzerland in Lewes is amazing, especially as the choir are travelling to England to perform exclusively in Lewes.”

Ashley and the Jodelchor Mellingen are very hopeful that people will want to attend the concerts and be converted to how beautiful yodelling can be.

The Paddock Singers who will be appearing with the yodel choir on the 19th September

As well as the performances at the Church, Jodelchor Mellingen will be doing impromptu performances in Lewes Precinct on Saturday 20th September, from 1:30 p.m.

More details about the concerts and the three groups and purchasing tickets can be found at the following website: https://jodelchormellingeninlewes.weebly.com

For more any other information, please do not hesitate to contact Ashley direct by emailing: [email protected] or calling/texting 07798 648924.