Your chance to meet the 'real' dinosaurs at museum exhibition launch

‘Dinosaurs: Hungry Hatchlings’, which opens on Saturday, May 11, showcases how even the largest dinosaurs started life as eggs and tiny hatchlings.

The opening event invites budding young palaeontologists and their families to be one of the first to view the new exhibition. Event visitors will also take part in themed craft activities and pose for ‘Jurassic’ photos using a green screen.

Families will then be taken across to The Guildhall in Priory Park for a very special immersive ‘How to Train Your Dinosaur’ show, featuring realistic baby and adult dinosaurs!

Participants will have an opportunity to meet and interact with ‘real’ dinosaurs, including ‘Tiny’ the Triceratops! The show promises slapstick mischief, educational entertainment and lots of magical moments. VIP visitors will receive dinosaur-themed refreshments, included in the ticket price, and VIP seats for the best view of the show.

The VIP launch event runs from 9.30am to 12.15pm, starting at The Novium Museum. Tickets start from £18 per child (family discounts available) and can be booked online: www.thenovium.org/dinovip

‘How to Train Your Dinosaur’ shows will run at 11.30am and 2pm on Saturday, May 11, at The Guildhall in Priory Park. Tickets for the show start from £7 per person and can be booked online: www.thenovium.org/dinoshow

Visitors to the ‘Dinosaurs: Hungry Hatchlings’ exhibition can discover the secrets of dinosaur eggs and babies with amazing dinosaur specimens from around the world. The exhibition will follow iconic dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and Diplodocus on their perilous journey from egg to adult. Skeletons, authentic models, and stunning artworks will bring the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to life.

The exhibition will also showcase dinosaur fossils from the local area including Iguanodon and Horshamasaurus kindly loaned from Brighton and Hove Museums and Horsham Museum.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We usually think of dinosaurs as huge and ferocious monsters, but they all started life as eggs and babies. We’re really excited to host this exhibition which shows a softer side to some of the most fearsome prehistoric predators. It’s sure to be a hit with visitors of all ages!”

‘Dinosaurs: Hungry Hatchlings’ opens at The Novium Museum on Saturday, May 11 and runs until Saturday, November 9. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children or £14 for a family of up to five.