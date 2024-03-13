10 of the best independent shops in Arundel, the quaint Sussex town thrust into Hollywood spotlight

Arundel Antiques Centre features in Wicked Little Letters, starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Timothy Spall, and adapted its shopfront for the 1920s set.

There are so many fabulous independent shops in Arundel and this jam-packed shop in High Street is a super place to have a rummage.

Another one of my absolute favourites, a go-to must on any trip to the town, is Arundel Bridge Antiques. It's just so wonderful to explore all its little rooms packed with all sorts of bits and pieces, you can lose yourself in there for hours.

Just up the road is Pallant of Arundel, a wonderful delicatessen offering fine foods, wines and cheeses. This specialist food shop has an impressive selection of food and wines, and it is keen to champion smaller producers, so you can always find something a little bit special here.

My next stop would be Kim's Bookshops, next to Arundel Antiques Centre. Run by avid book collector Kim Francombe, this is a must for anyone who loves a real book, one where you can physically flip the pages and slot in a bookmark.

Making my way up Tarrant Street, I can happily spend the afternoon exploring all the shops and cafés. First stop would probably be Nineveh Chapel, which is packed with independent shops.

Explore the quirky little shops filled with arts, crafts and collectables and don't forget to tour upstairs as well as down, as there is loads to see. Hard to walk away without buying something!

Time for a cuppa? Belinda's Tea Rooms has long been a favourite. Dating from the 16th century, it has retained its olde worlde feel and you really embrace the era as you climb down into the seating area.

Next stop is Arundel Framing Workshop, entering from Tarrant Street. There is a whole host of artists' work on display and lots of great gift ideas. The shop is on multiple levels and as you wander through the gallery, you will find the other way in.

Head out this way to explore The Old Printing Works, which houses an array of shops and small independent businesses. Depends on what mood I'm in as to which way I enter this lovely little indoor parade!

Dinky Donkey Delights is another great shop for hunting out special presents. The shop showcases upcycled preloved furniture, dressed with decorative gifts, and you are bound to find something just a little bit different.

Just along from here you will find Mincing Lane, which takes you down to the Crown Yard car park and on to the shops at The Old Mill, in River Road. Here you will find Willow & Eve, a wonderful shop filled with gorgeous preloved womenswear, footwear and accessories. These are quality items and the place to go if you have a big 'do' coming up.

These are just some of my favourite independent shops in Arundel but there are so much more to explore in the town centre. The final stop on my 'top ten' list is just outside the centre, so a good place to rest with all the shopping bags!

The Brewhouse Project, in Lyminster Road, is on the 700 bus route if you don't fancy the walk. Here you will find coffee, food and some tasty craft beer from award-winning Arundel Brewery. Well, we've earned it!

1 . Arundel Film fans are flooding to Arundel after the quaint Sussex town was thrust into the Hollywood spotlight Photo: S Robards SR2306141

2 . Arundel Arundel Bridge Antiques has little rooms packed with all sorts of bits and pieces, you can lose yourself in there for hours Photo: Google Maps

3 . Arundel Pallant of Arundel is a wonderful delicatessen offering fine foods, wines and cheeses Photo: Sam Morton

4 . Arundel Kim's Bookshops is a must for anyone who loves a real book, one where you can physically flip the pages and slot in a bookmark Photo: S Robards SR2306141