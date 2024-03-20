I have concentrated my top 10 on the town centre, shops that have a variety of goods, some unique art and plenty of places to sit with a cuppa.

David O Jones, in High Street, has 75 years of experience, selling almost everything sport wise. It also offers a printing service and a whole range of trophies.

The Flower Bowl, in The Arcade, is a local family business that has been at the heart of Littlehampton for more than 50 years. You will find a wide variety of plants here. Staff are friendly and knowledgeable and the service is excellent.

L.Guess Jewellers, in High Street, is a family business dating back to 1940. It was brought to Littlehampton by Michael Guess, son of founder Leslie Guess. Now run by the third generation, it is one of West Sussex’s leading independent jewellery retailers and manufacturing workshops.

Dawnies Bakery, in Surrey Street, is known for its doughnuts and they are huge! The little shop also has homemade cakes, flavoured sausage rolls, massive scotch eggs and delicious pastries on offer, and fresh sandwiches or baguettes can be made to order.

Pier Road Coffee & Art, in High Street, Littlehampton, is an independent gallery that mainly sells the work of local artists, plus some from artists around the UK and the rest of the world. Lavazza Coffee is available, along with a variety of teas, including loose teas from Hoogly Tea.

The Country Cob Artisan Bakery, in High Street, Littlehampton, is a friendly, small bakery that specialises in sourdough bread, traditional yeasted. It has just unveiled a new look inside and there are tables and chairs outside, too.

Bah-Humbug Sweets, in Anchor Springs, is an award-winning sweet shop offering traditional with a modern twist. Choose from more than 280 jars of traditional sweets, sold be weight, or browse the American candies and the largest selection of sugar-free sweets in Sussex.

Handmade By Wendy, in Arundel Road, has handmade bath bombs, soaps, wax melts and many other items are available. I especially like the candles in this lovely little shop – there are so many to choose from!

Harbour Lights Café, in Surrey Street, not only has a fabulous setting, overlooking the River Arun, it has some amazing food as well. I cannot resist their apple muffins!

The Gift Hut, along Arun Parade, is the gift shop for Harbour Park, where you can not only get the wristbands for the rides but you can kit yourself for a day on the beach as well.

