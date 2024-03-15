In fact, Worthing is blessed with so many independents, it is hard to choose a top ten, so I have gone for my long-standing favourites and added a couple of exciting new additions.

The town centre is much more than Montague Street and venturing along all the other rows of shops will give you a happy afternoon of exploring.

VJG Jewellery has been a favourite of mine for years. The business was set up by Vicki Tully in 1993, offering bespoke commissions, repairs and remodelling, restringing and a hand engraving service.

Over the years, I've bought earrings, bracelets and necklaces and even had a bespoke ring made for a special birthday! You will find VJG in The Broadway, Brighton Road.

Just around the corner is Eclectic Home, where there are loads of great ideas if you are looking for something special and lots of little treats.

Owner Julia Rochford has a passion for interiors, selling upcycled furniture, vintage pieces, homewares, paint, lighting and gifts from her beautiful shop. As well as restoring pieces for sale, Julia works with local artists to sell their cards, wrapping paper and gifts.

Wander along Warwick Street and you will find Emporium Worthing, a great little place with not only a fabulous shop but a secret garden, where you can enjoy a cocktail or a glass of wine. Hunt for gifts and relax over a coffee, you could be there some time!

Anyone who knows me will tell you I do not like chocolate. I know, whoever heard of such a thing? But, of course, family and friends very much DO like chocolate and the place to go is Terre de Sienne, in Chatsworth Road, Worthing.

Created by former pastry chef Audrey Dufay in 2019, Terre de Sienne offers a local alternative to 'bad chocolate'. Audrey makes and sells bean to bar chocolate using cacao beans are sustainably sourced and organic.

The difference here is that instead of getting chocolate as a semi-finished product after the grinding or conching stage, like some chocolate makers, Audrey prefers to get the beans after the drying stage, so she can sort them, roast them and turn them into chocolate herself.

As well as its own chocolate, Terre de Sienne stocks goods from businesses Audrey supports and artwork from artists with which she collaborates.

As a keen crocheter, The Fabric Shop is another old favourite, having been established for 30 years. As well as the fabrics, it has the most comprehensive range of knitting yarns, crafts and haberdashery, and the staff are all so friendly. If you are not sure what you need for your project, they will always be willing to help.

For art and gifts, try Gigglewick in Royal Arcade. The gallery is run by artist Sue Mulholland and her husband Steve Hancock and has lots of lovely things to look at, including artworks and jewellery.

When you need a break, Bungaroosh, in Bath Place, is a wonderful little café, serving artisan, single origin Brazilian coffee and a range of breakfasts and lunch. Everything is made fresh to order and the menu caters for everyone, including dishes that are vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.

That might fire your belly for some more tasty treats for tea, so why not try Sage, in Gratwicke Road. This is the place to go for cheese, wine, speciality coffee and charcuterie. This modern grocers sells restaurant quality artisan produce and if you need time to decide, the coffee is made in store and can be drunk as you browse.

Fancy a beer? Bottle & Jug Dept. in South Farm Road is a real gem, offering craft beer and wine. There is a huge selection of craft beers, wines and spirits to choose from and you can opt to drink in or take them home to enjoy. Scour the fridges and you will find all sorts of great beers, including tasty sours and fabulous dark beers.

Worth a chat with owners Sophie Morgan-Gilder and Graeme Roche, as they also run Independent Worthing, a fantastic business hub showcasing a wide range of businesses and offering special deals for members.

Pop along Tarring Road and you will find hello DODO. Colourful clothing, accessories and homewares are on offer from this very colourful shop, owned by Ali and Jam Lewry-Beale. They taught themselves screenprinting and have been in business for more than 12 years, though it was only recently that they opened the shop. Their fun designs can't help but make you smile.

1 . Worthing independents Independent businesses are thriving in Worthing and there are a wealth of fabulous shops to explore Photo: Steve Robards

2 . Worthing independents VJG Jewellery offers bespoke commissions, repairs and remodelling, restringing and a hand engraving service Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Worthing independents Eclectic Home has upcycled furniture, vintage pieces, homewares, paint, lighting and gifts Photo: Elaine Hammond