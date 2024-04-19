1066 Business Awards announces shortlist of exceptional businesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
After careful deliberation by its sponsors and the hosts, Let’s Do Business Group the shortlist has been compiled, representing a diverse array of businesses demonstrating remarkable achievements across multiple sectors. From the passionate startups and lone rangers to established enterprises, each nominee has exhibited exemplary performance, ambition, and customer service.
Our Shortlisted applicants are:
Best New Business – Sponsored by Holland Harper LLPThis award honours exceptional startup businesses (less than 2 years old) with unparalleled creativity, resilience, and impact in their early stages.
Shortlisted Nominees:1066 Competitions Naturally Crafted Thai in Town
Lone Ranger – Sponsored by Heringtons SolicitorsFor self-employed/Freelancers/Entrepreneurs Recognising the tenacity and motivation of business leaders that are the heart and soul of their business, striving for success whilst going it alone.
Shortlisted Nominees:Maku UKMini MouthfulsOlsten
Growth Champion – Sponsored by BeamingThis award celebrates businesses that have exhibited outstanding growth in terms of revenue, market share, and overall impact on their respective industries.
Shortlisted Nominees:Coleman ConstructionInterface Precision EngineeringKurt J Lesker
Community Spirit – Sponsored by Marshall-TufflexHonouring individuals and organisations dedicated to making a positive impact on their communities.
Shortlisted Nominees:Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm Hastings International Piano Little Gate Farm
New Directions – Sponsored by Lightning FibreRecognising businesses that have successfully navigated change through innovation and strategic adaptation.
Shortlisted Nominees:Barnaby’s LoungeInterface Precision Engineering Maku UK
People First – Sponsored by TE ConnectivityCelebrating employers who prioritise the well-being and professional growth of their workforce.
Shortlisted Nominees:AAK BK FoodsBournesSammons Recruitment
Future Leader – Sponsored by AAK BD FoodsHighlighting emerging talents under 35 who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities.
Shortlisted Nominees:Adam Ormerod - Interface Precision EngineeringSebastian Habgood - TE ConnectivityTora Goodbrand - Freedom Works
Extra Mile – Sponsored by GoldStar IT ConsultancyThis award celebrates organisations that go above and beyond, setting the gold standard for customer service and satisfaction.
Shortlisted Nominees:Barraclough and StilesFrankies at the BeachMedical Dressings
The winners of the 1066 Business Awards will be announced at a business luncheon on 6th June 2024 at Bannatynes Hotel in Hastings, where attendees will get to celebrate, and enjoy a delicious 2 course lunch, network, and hear from keynote speakers Rich Moore from The Source, and Rachel Watkyn from Tiny Box Company.
Lunch tickets will be released to the general public w/c 6th May and will be available on the website https://www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk/1066-business-awards