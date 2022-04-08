Well, the Horsham and Mid Sussex districts have a wide selection of fantastic carveries and pubs serving roasts to choose from.

Here are 11 of the best places for a carvery or roast, according to Google reviews.

These results are not in ranking order and are taken from Google on April 8, 2022.

1. The Glass House Restaurant The Glass House Restaurant in Wickwoods, Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne, has 4.7 stars from 85 Google reviews. Diners can enjoy classic roasts and high quality cuts of meat sourced locally, as well as thyme roast potatoes, vegetables and Yorkshire puddings. Picture: Google Street View. Photo Sales

2. The Sportsman Pub The Sportsman Pub in Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint, has 4.3 stars from 602 Google reviews. Its traditional Sunday roasts all come with roasted potatoes, sugar roasted parsnip, fresh greens, Yorkshire Pudding and gravy. Picture: Google Street View. Photo Sales

3. The Blue Ship The Blue Ship, The Haven, Billingshurst, has a rating of 4.4 from 152 Google reviews. It offers a Sunday roast served with all the trimmings. Picture: Google Street View. Photo Sales

4. The Bat and Ball Country Pub The Bat and Ball Country Pub and Haywards Restaurant in Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green, has 4.5 stars from 562 Google reviews. Its Sunday sample menu includes Sussex Free Range Roast Pork and Half a Free Range Roasted Chicken. Picture: Google Street View. Photo Sales