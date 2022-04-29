From colourful flowers to beautiful ornaments, there are plenty of stores in West Sussex that sell everything you need to make your garden look stunning.

With this in mind we’ve had a look at 12 of the best garden centres in the Horsham and Mid Sussex districts, according to their ratings on Google reviews.

The results are not listed in any order of quality and show the Google ratings as of Thursday, April 14, 2022.

1. Camelia Botnar Garden Centre Camelia Botnar Garden Centre is in Littleworth Lane, Horsham, and has 4.4 stars from 498 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Lovely place, fabulous toasties and hot chocolate, such helpful staff." Picture: Google Street View. Photo Sales

2. Notcutts Garden Pride Notcutts Garden Pride is in Common Lane, Ditchling, and has an overall rating of 4.2 from 369 Google reviews. "Plenty of variety, great plants and other goods," said one reviewer. "Lovely new restaurant, great food and service," they added. Picture: Google Street View. Photo Sales

3. Old Barn Garden Centre Old Barn Garden Centre is in Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, and has 4.4 stars from 554 Google reviews. One reviewer said they were 'really impressed' and that the garden centre had 'lovely plants, gifts, cafe and a kids play area'. Picture: Google Street View. Photo Sales

4. Pulborough Garden Centre Pulborough Garden Centre is in Stopham Road in Pulborough. It has 4.2 stars out of five from 198 Google reviews. One reviewer said they had a 'wonderful selection of seasonal outdoor plants'. Picture: Google Street View. Photo Sales