1,200 jobs up for grabs at Gatwick jobs fair

Over 1200 airport jobs - some available for interview on the day - are on offer at a free, two-day jobs fair at Spectrum House Jobcentre, Crawley on Tuesday 15 March and Wednesday 16 March.

Anyone looking for a job is encouraged to book their free slot to the event through Eventbrite - and bring a friend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employers from across the airport are offering jobs in Gatwick’s shops, restaurants, and bars, as ground or cargo handlers on the airfield, as engineers or cabin crew with airlines.

Gatwick Jobs Fair

BA-EuroFlyer seek pilots as well as cabin crew, and security, airport retailers, cafes and bars include Wagamama, Pret a Manger, and Dufry- World Duty Free, or support services on the airfield, including ground handlers Menzies and Gatwick Ground Services (GGS).

The job fair mirrors a successful two-day event at the Jobcentre in February – which saw over 900 people attend. Over 730 people have gone on to next stage interviews and over 100 jobs have been offered so far – with many applications still in process.

Father and son James and Jimmy Reilly both secured interviews at the February Job fair and have now both been recruited by Gatwick Ground Services. As James is currently learning to drive, he has joined the aircraft appearance team and Dad Jimmy will be joining the GGS baggage handling team.

The DWP's Catherine Scott, Surrey and Sussex District Service Leader said: "We are thrilled to be working with Gatwick on this recruitment campaign, there are so many fantastic roles available. Gatwick is a wonderful place to work and a brilliant place to start a career.

"It's such an opportunity for our local communities with over 1200 vacancies available and it's fantastic to see Gatwick recruiting."

James said: “My Dad and I attended the Gatwick Jobs Fair as I wanted to get a job working with GGS at Gatwick Airport. My Dad worked for BA for nearly 30 years, and he has always told me that working at the airport is a job for life”

Jimmy said: “Really pleased my son attended the jobs fair at the job centre. One Resourcing helped secure James a position with GGS. I’ve also decided to go back to work at Gatwick as I’ve missed working at the airport since being made redundant, it’s great to be back.”

The Gatwick Jobs Fair will take place on Tuesday 15 March and Wednesday 16 March between 10am and 3.30pm at Spectrum House Jobcentre, Beehive Ring Road, Crawley, RH6 0LG.

Timed slots are booked through Airport Job fair on Eventbrite Airport Job Fair Tickets, Tue 15 March and Wed 16 March 2022, 10:00 - 15:00 | Eventbrite

Nick Williams, in Gatwick Airport’s retail team, said:

“This free two-day event is a great opportunity to find an exciting new job. If you know someone else who is also looking for a job, please feel free to bring them along too. There are so many great opportunities available with jobs on offer right across the airport.”

Kevin O’Reilly, Managing Director at One Resourcing said: “One Resourcing represented British Airways Euroflyer and GGS at the last DWP recruitment event where we’re pleased to report back, we had a very successful day.

"We were recruiting for Cabin Crew for the exciting new BA short haul operation that will be starting to fly for from London Gatwick at the end of March and the candidate attraction was

fantastic!