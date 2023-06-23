A 13 bedroom hotel by Eastbourne’s seafront has been put up for sale at £950,000.

The Mowbray Hotel on Lascelles Terrace has been put up for sale and offers 13 guest bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms.

On the hotel’s website it says that: “The Mowbray is an award-winning contemporary guest accommodation and are AA 4 Star Guest Accommodation, although the building carries the term hotel, and have been since 2008.

​”The Mowbray is so close to the seafront at less than 100 yards and to the Devonshire Theatre and the Winter Garden as both are directly across the road and is in a comfortable & characterful Edwardian Town House.”

The hotel currently has a 7.5/10 rating on Booking.com from 568 reviews.

On the Rightmove listing it says: "The Mowbray is a very well established Guest house/Small Hotel, superbly located between the seafront and town centre. It is particularly well positioned for the Devonshire Park 'Quarter', which recently underwent a £54m redevelopment to provide first class cultural, conferencing and sporting facilities which is host to the annual Aegon International tennis tournament.“The extremely well-presented premises are set over five storeys, with a passenger lift serving each of the property's 13 guest bedrooms, all with en-suite shower rooms. The Mowbray also comprises a spacious guest dining room, dual aspect lounge and offers scope for separate owner's accommodation.

On the Rightmove listing it says GPS Business sales – which has its head office in Cornfield Road – is marketing the property.