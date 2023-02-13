Staff from Morrisons in Littlehampton have teamed up for the Arundel Castle Abseil, raising money for Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice.

For most, it will be the first time they have ever done anything like it, descending 180ft down Arundel Castle’s tallest tower after climbing up the 200 steps and soaking up the breathtaking panoramic views.

The store has a team of 16 taking part, 14 from the Littlehampton store and two former colleagues who have moved to the Worthing and Portsmouth stores since signing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Littlehampton, said: "The money is for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice, which is in fact part of our charity partner, Together For Short Lives, so that is great.

Some of the managers and colleagues from Morrisons in Littlehampton taking part in the Arundel Castle Abseil

"I haven’t done this before but a few of the colleagues have. We are fundraising in store and have already raised more than £1,800 of our £4,400 target. We have planned fundraising before the event and if anyone would like to donate, they can come into the store or use our JustGiving page."

The Morrisons team will be taking part in the sold-out abseil on Sunday, March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morrisons Foundation has said it 'will be making a contribution to the amount raised through their match funding programme that supports colleagues' fundraising', so every penny donated will mean more for the charity.

The team taking part includes Darren Saich, Jonathan Hill, Alison Whitburn, Judith Nutley, Sarah Letts, Sue Goodall, Lisa Hardy, Rod Brockhurst, Rachel Howard, Steve Tester, Clare Tester, Steve Kelly, Gabby Rix, Jack Hardy, Rob Mandry and Christine Jackson.

Alison said: "Chestnut Tree House is within three miles of our community and there are some local children that have and have had support from this amazing place."