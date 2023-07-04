NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

30 years strong: Sussex marketing agency launches anniversary campaign to pay it forward

PMW, a full-service marketing agency based in Sussex, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in July 2023. Instead of simply throwing a party and calling it a day, the company has launched a new initiative to mark this milestone called Do30 to pay it forward.
By Gemma LewisContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST
Peter Sutton, Founder &amp; MD of PMWPeter Sutton, Founder &amp; MD of PMW
Peter Sutton, Founder &amp; MD of PMW

Do30 will see PMW take on 30 individual requests for help over the next 12 months – whether that be for the company’s marketing talents, or the personal efforts of its staff.

Open to businesses in the UK, big or small, including any organisation, charity, or individual, requests for help could be as simple as creating a name idea or logo for a project, or designing a leaflet for an event. Alternatively, it could be a request for the PMW team to help a charity complete a project, decorate a village hall, volunteer at an event, or even participate in fundraising challenges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s no denying that during the past 30 years, like all businesses, there have been trials and tribulations,” said Peter Sutton, Founder and MD of PMW. “PMW has, however, always found a way to meet the challenges it has faced and through exceptional team spirit, an understanding of cutting-edge technology, and current communication platforms, the company has adapted and thrived.”

Most Popular
Sussex marketing agency PMW is celebrating its 30th anniversarySussex marketing agency PMW is celebrating its 30th anniversary
Sussex marketing agency PMW is celebrating its 30th anniversary

Sutton continued, “Do30 is our way of giving back and saying thank you. We’re really looking forward to receiving nominations from the public and finding out how they want to put us to work. The only thing we request is that the task you give us is related to putting something positive back into the world. Obviously, we won’t be able to help everyone, but we will certainly do our best to pick the 30 tasks that best utilise our talents and yield the maximum return in positivity.”

To nominate a project for the Do30 campaign, simply email [email protected] or fill in the request form at www.pmwcom.co.uk. The closing date for nominations is midnight on 3.9.23. All tasks will be completed between September 2023 and July 2024.

Related topics:SussexSutton