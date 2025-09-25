'A beacon of sustainability and collaboration' - Crawley Business Centre acquired by local company

Crawley’s own Sub-Cool FM has officially acquired Crawley Business Centre (CBC) | Picture: submitted

Crawley’s own Sub-Cool FM has officially acquired Crawley Business Centre (CBC) and unveiled bold plans to turn it into one of the most sustainable, energy-efficient, and collaborative workspaces in the region.

Jacob Swei, founder of Sub-Cool FM, shared his vision: “We’re not just renovating a building – we’re creating a modern hub where local businesses can thrive. Our goal is to make CBC a beacon of sustainability and collaboration for Crawley’s business community.”

Major upgrades are already in motion, including:

- Sustainable Climate Control: Installation of state-of-the-art air conditioning systems using R290 refrigerant – one of the most environmentally friendly gases available.

- On-Site Café: A stylish café at the front of the building to provide a welcoming space for tenants and visitors to meet, network, and recharge.

- Superfast Connectivity: Lightning-fast Wi-Fi to support hybrid work and efficient working speeds.

- Security & Accessibility: Secure parking, advanced CCTV, and modern access control for peace of mind.

- Collaborative Environment: A design focus on creating a hub where companies can work side-by-side, share ideas, and grow together.

The transformation of CBC is part of a wider effort by Sub-Cool FM to fuel local businesses while showcasing how sustainable technologies can be implemented at scale.

“CBC will be more than just an office building,” Jacob added. “We want this to be a place where businesses feel proud to work – a space that reflects the future of workplace design: green, efficient, and connected.”

Local businesses interested in leasing space or learning more about the redevelopment can visit www.crawleybusinesscentre.co.uk