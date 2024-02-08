A boutique Edwardian care home in East Sussex has been sold for the first time
Formerly a hotel that was converted into a care facility by Chanctonbury Healthcare in 2008, Alfriston Court is a boutique care home registered for 27 service users. It occupies an Edwardian Country House set on circa four acres of land in the picturesque village of Alfriston in the South Downs National Park.
Following a discreet sale process with John Harrison at Christie & Co, it has been purchased by the Andrews family who also operate Country Lodge Nursing Home in Worthing.
John Harrison, Director of Care at Christie & Co, said: “I knew this opportunity would be a great addition for the Andrews family following their purchase of Country Lodge Nursing Home which also operates as a successful family business with a good, well-established reputation.”
Alfriston Court Care Home was sold for an undisclosed price.