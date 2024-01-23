'A care home should really feel like home' – Worthing charity Guild Care’s Caer Gwent care home through Brenda’s eyes

Brenda enjoying chair yoga. Picture: Guild Care

​That’s why we asked Brenda, who lives at our Caer Gwent care home, to tell us about her experience of life with us here at Guild Care.

Caer Gwent combines superb residential living with the reassurance of 24-hour expert nursing care, supporting individuals with complex health conditions, whilst also offering palliative care.

Getting settled

Brenda and a carer. Picture: Guild Care

After a stay in hospital to improve her health, Brenda and her daughter came for a tour around Caer Gwent. From the moment they arrived, Brenda knew they had made the right choice. “I liked it immediately!” she says.

Brenda felt at home from the start: “I didn’t know anyone, but the staff all greeted me with a ‘Hello Brenda!’ or ‘Good morning, Brenda’. That really put me at ease, and I knew everything was going to be fine.”

Settling into a new environment can be difficult, which is why our team is always there to make the transition as easy as possible. It’s our person-centred approach that really sets us apart.

A home from home

Caer Gwent has been designed with a luxurious, yet homely feel to create a sense of warmth and independence. Many of our light rooms open out onto beautiful gardens which is a real treat, especially in the summertime.

“My room is lovely and big”, adds Brenda. “I’ve got my own pictures up, and lots of family photos on my dressing table. I’ve also got some of my own furnishings here – I used to do upholstery for a living, so this was a really nice touch!”

Brenda’s family regularly visit her at Caer Gwent, and her daughter often lends a helping hand around the home. It’s this family spirit that makes our care homes so special.

Brenda told us: “I love that my family can just drop by whenever they want. It’s always a joy seeing my granddaughter, she’s adorable!”

“Moving here has made such a difference for my family, and especially my daughter. She knows that I’m safe and happy.”

Activities for everyone

We host a range of fun and engaging activities that are carefully planned to keep people physically and mentally active. From creative arts and crafts to live music, there’s something for everyone.

As Brenda says: “Sammy, our health and wellbeing co-ordinator at Caer Gwent, is wonderful and gets us involved with all the activities. I like playing bingo and enjoy the exercise sessions, especially chair yoga.”

It’s in these small moments that our team can bring joy to residents, helping them to live well and love every day.

“If you’re thinking of moving into a care home, it really should feel like home”, says Brenda. That’s exactly what we’re here to provide at Guild Care.